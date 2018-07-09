FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Harding leaves Deutsche Bank for Athora

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - Chris Harding has left Deutsche Bank’s debt capital markets business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Harding joined the bank from HSBC last July as a director in its capital market financing & solutions group, covering European insurance companies. He previously worked in insurance solutions at Nomura.

Harding is believed to have taken up a new role in reinsurance, capital and balance sheet management at Athora, a specialist solutions provider in the European insurance market.

Deutsche Bank, Athora and Harding could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
