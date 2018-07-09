MOVES-Harding leaves Deutsche Bank for Athora

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - Chris Harding has left Deutsche Bank’s debt capital markets business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Harding joined the bank from HSBC last July as a director in its capital market financing & solutions group, covering European insurance companies. He previously worked in insurance solutions at Nomura.

Harding is believed to have taken up a new role in reinsurance, capital and balance sheet management at Athora, a specialist solutions provider in the European insurance market.

Deutsche Bank, Athora and Harding could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)