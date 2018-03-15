MOVES-China's Hengyi hires crude, gasoline traders in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Hengyi Industries International Pte Ltd has hired two oil traders who will start work in March and April as the company bulks up its Singapore trade operations before its new refinery starts up, three trade sources said on Thursday.

Crude oil trader Kirk Zhong will join Hengyi next week from ChemChina, while gasoline trader Gan Wan Dong, formerly with Japanese refiner JXTG Nippon, will join in April, one of the sources said.

Hengyi is building a $3.4 billion refinery-petrochemical complex in Brunei that could start trial runs by end-2018 or early 2019. It opened its Singapore trade office last year, aiming to grow its staff strength to 40 this year.

A Hengyi spokesman declined to comment on staffing. Zhong did not respond to a request for comment. Gan could not be contacted.

The company is the trading arm of privately-run Chinese company Hengyi Group, which owns Shenzhen-listed Hengyi Petrochemical, a major synthetic fibre producer in China.