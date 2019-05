LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Hermes Investment Management has hired Kevin Roche as a director for private debt and CLOs. Roche previously worked at Allied Irish Banks.

Roche will be based in London and work across Hermes’ private debt platform, which focuses on senior secured loans to mid-market companies. He will report to head of direct lending Laura Vaughan. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Helene Durand)