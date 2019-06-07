MOVES-Horcicova leaves ING's HY DCM role

LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - High yield debt origination banker Iva Horcicova has left ING, according to a source.

Horcicova’s LinkedIn profile showed that she worked at the bank for over five years.

The source said that Horcicova had resigned. The Dutch bank, however, is cutting more than 35 people in its loan syndication, corporate finance, debt capital markets and money markets businesses, IFR revealed earlier this week.

The cuts will mostly be in London. The bank said it was reviewing activities to make sure they are economically viable as part of its Think Forward strategy.

The changes will see the London-based CEEMEA debt capital markets team combined with Western European corporates to cover corporates, financials and CEEMEA.

Horcicova did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ING said it declines to comment on individuals. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)