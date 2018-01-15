FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey expands in Europe

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has made two senior appointments in Europe, hiring Steffen Leckert from Lincoln International as a managing director in Frankfurt and Suraj Badlani from Nomura as a director of the business services group in London.

Leckert was head of industrials and corporate coverage across Germany, Austria and Switzerland for Lincoln International. He previously worked at Mediobanca and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, focusing on autos.

Badlani was head of EMEA technology banking at Nomura. Before that he worked at Moelis & Co, JP Morgan and Lehman Brothers, where he started his career in New York. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

