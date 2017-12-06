FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former HSBC chairman Douglas Flint joins Fintech fund's advisory board
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former HSBC chairman Douglas Flint joins Fintech fund's advisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former chairman of HSBC Douglas Flint has joined the advisory council of Motive Partners, an investment firm specialising in financial technology companies.

Motive partners announced the hire on Wednesday. Its other high-profile members of the advisory council include former United States Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft Corp Chairman John Thompson and former chief technology officer of Goldman Sachs Paul Walker.

The advisory council members will provide Motive and the companies it invests in with advice on its strategy, the fund said.

Flint left HSBC on Sept. 30, after more than 20 years at Europe’s biggest bank. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.