MOVES-HSBC investment banker Westerman leaves
#Funds News
November 23, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

MOVES-HSBC investment banker Westerman leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Matthew Westerman, HSBC’s co-head of global banking, is leaving the British bank, less than two years after his high-profile arrival from Goldman Sachs.

HSBC did not give any reason for his departure in an internal memo from Samir Assaf, chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets and seen by IFR.

Assaf said Westerman had made a “significant contribution” to re-shaping the global banking business alongside his co-head Robin Phillips.

They had “together driven improved financial and market share performance and reinvigorated our approach to collaboration in global banking and markets, as well as across commercial banking,” the memo said.

Phillips will assume day-to-day management of the business after a period of transition, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
