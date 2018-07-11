MOVES-HSBC makes financial sponsors and levfin appointments

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - HSBC has made two additions to its financial sponsors and leveraged and acquisition finance teams in Europe, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alexander Glawe has been appointed as head of Northern Europe financial sponsors, while Juergen Stein has been appointed head of leveraged finance and acquisition financing, Germany, with immediate effect.

Glawe joins from Credit Suisse, where he was head of financial sponsors for Germany and Austria, while Stein joins from UBS, where he was co-head of EMEA leveraged finance origination.

Glawe, who will be based in Frankfurt, will report to global head of financial sponsors group Borja Azpilicueta and head of corporate and institutional banking Nicolo Salsano. Salsano is set to join HSBC Germany in October following his recent appointment to the role.

Stein, based in Dusseldorf, will report to Paul Cahalan, head of leveraged and acquisition finance, EMEA, and Rachel Watson, head of financing and advisory products, Germany. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Philip Wright, Sudip Roy)