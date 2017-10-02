FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC takes Morgan for leveraged finance job
October 2, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 18 days ago

MOVES-HSBC takes Morgan for leveraged finance job

Yoruk Bahceli

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Tim Morgan to join its leveraged finance team for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a director of leveraged finance capital markets since 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Stephen Smith, who was part of HSBC’s EMEA debt syndicate team, left the bank in June to join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Helene Durand)

