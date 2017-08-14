FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC names Dave Watts as chief finance officer for UK unit
June 30, 2017 / 8:42 AM

HSBC names Dave Watts as chief finance officer for UK unit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Dave Watts as chief finance officer of its new British unit HSBC UK, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The lender also named James Calladine as chief risk officer for the British bank, with both set to move to their new roles when HSBC UK separates from the rest of the banking group in July 2018.

A spokeswoman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

The creation of HSBC UK is in response to laws set out in 2013 that require British banks to separate high street business from investment banking in order to protect savers' money.

HSBC said in May it was on track to fill 1,000 vacancies at the headquarters of the new British retail bank in Birmingham, after local newspaper reports last year criticised the pace of hiring. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Edmund Blair)

