MOVES-HSBC appoints global banking head for Middle East, North Afica, Turkey

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Gareth Thomas as regional head of global banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, it said on Thursday.

The move, effective September 2018, is subject to regulatory approval, HSBC said.

Thomas, currently HSBC’s co-head of public sector for global banking, based in London, will succeed Matthew Wallace, who was recently appointed as HSBC’s head of global banking for Europe.

Thomas, who will relocate to Dubai, will be responsible for the execution, leadership and delivery of HSBC’s global banking strategy in the region, the bank said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)