MOVES-HSBC hires Paul Griffin to lead software banking coverage

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (LPC) - - Paul Griffin has been named head of software investment banking at HSBC, according to an internal memo from the bank obtained by Refinitiv LPC.

Based in Boston, Griffin will be responsible for originating investment banking business within the software sector.

He will work alongside colleagues within HSBC’s corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets divisions, according to the memo.

Griffin was previously a managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he ran the bank’s technology sponsor coverage.

Prior to KeyBanc, Griffin spent nearly 20 years at BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets and Chase Manhattan Bank as a software investment banker, according to the memo. (Reporting by Daniela Guzman. Editing By Michelle Sierra and Kristen Haunss.)