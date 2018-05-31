MOVES-ICMA appoints first woman chair in 50-year history

MADRID, May 31 (IFR) - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has appointed Mandy DeFilippo as chair of the board, the first time in its 50-year history that a woman has been appointed in that role.

DeFilippo was elected by members of the ICMA board during the association’s AGM on Thursday and replaces Martin Egan, vice chairman of global markets client board at BNP Paribas, who stepped down at the end of his term as an ICMA board member.

DeFilippo is a managing director and head of risk management for fixed income and commodities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Morgan Stanley.

Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head debt capital markets at HSBC, was appointed as deputy chair. Others to be elected to the board were Marc Baigneres from JP Morgan, Jakob Groot from Danske Bank, Nannette Hechler-Fayd’Herbe de Maudave from Credit Suisse, Fabio Lisanti from Citigroup and Chris Muyldermans from KBC Bank. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Alice Gledhill)