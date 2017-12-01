MOVES-Jefferies hires Slosser to boost 144a roster

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Jefferies hired FBR head of investment banking Ken Slosser as its head of permanent capital, a new position in its equity capital markets division.

The permanent capital group will initially focus on increasing Jefferies share of Rule 144a equity private placements. Slosser is well suited for the job coming from FBR, which was the market leader with more than 90 completed 144a bookrun offerings.

Slosser will report to Jefferies’ global head of equity capital markets Jesse Mark. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)