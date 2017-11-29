MOVES-JP Morgan hires Seo for EMEA payments

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Sungmahn Seo from Deutsche Bank to head its payments and business transformation business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of an expansion of its wholesale payments business.

Seo will join in January in the newly created role, which will see him lead treasury services payments in the region. He will become a member of the bank’s global treasury services management team and report to Sue Dean, head of transaction banking for EMEA.

Seo had a number of roles in Deutsche’s global transaction banking, including head of strategy, chief operating officer and, most recently, head of GTB non-core. Before Deutsche he was a partner at McKinsey, where he led its transaction banking practice. (Reporting by Steve Slater)