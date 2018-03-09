MOVES-JP Morgan hires Wheeler for EMEA oil and gas

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Paul Wheeler from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for its oil and gas investment banking team, based in London.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman said Wheeler will have responsibility for leading the upstream business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, covering the major oil and gas firms and independents in the region.

Wheeler was most recently BAML’s co-head of EMEA energy investment banking. He previously held senior roles in oil and gas or energy investment banking teams at Jefferies and ABN AMRO. He began his career as a petroleum geologist, working with oil companies.

He is due to join JP Morgan later in spring and will report to James Janoskey and Paschall Tosch, global co-heads of oil and gas. (Reporting by Steve Slater)