JPMorgan appoints former Finland leader Aho to advisory body

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has appointed former Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho to its Europe, Middle East and Africa advisory council, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday, as the Wall Street bank prepares its strategy for the region after Brexit.

The memo signed by Walter Gubert, Chairman of JPMorgan in EMEA, was shared with bank staff on Friday and said insights from Aho’s political and business career would be “invaluable” to JPMorgan clients.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the content of the memo but declined to comment further. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, writing by Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)