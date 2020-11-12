MOVES-JPMorgan names Rita Chan as Asia head of real estate banking - memo

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has hired Rita Chan to lead its real estate investment banking business for Asia, excluding Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chan has been with Goldman Sachs for 15 years and most recently was the co-head of Real Estate Investment Banking and Credit Capital Markets for Asia.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Chan will report to JPMorgan’s co-heads of investment banking coverage for Asia Pacific, Murli Maiya and Paul Uren. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)