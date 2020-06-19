MOVES-JPMorgan promotes Darahem to lead Brazil business

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan has appointed its Asia-Pacific equity capital markets head, Daniel Darahem, to lead its Brazil business, a memo from the bank showed.

Darahem will become senior country officer for his home country after spending the past four years in Hong Kong.

In the memo, seen by Reuters, the U.S. investment bank said it aimed to announce a successor shortly.

Until then, the business will be run by four executives based around the Asia-Pacific region. They are Dyson Bowditch, Gregor Feige, Yoshi Katsumura and Gaurav Maria.

A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)