May 13, 2019 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Kames appoints Thomas Hanson as head of high-yield

Yoruk Bahceli, IFR News

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Kames Capital has appointed Thomas Hanson head of the high-yield fixed income team, it announced on Monday.

Hanson joins from Janus Handerson, where he was high-yield portfolio manager running euro and global funds. Based in Edinburgh, he will co-manage Kames’s high-yield funds alongside Mark Benbow.

The asset manager has also hired Eleanor Price as high-yield analyst. Price last worked for Baillie Gifford, as a high-yield investment manager generating both US and European portfolio ideas, leaving that role in June 2018 according to her Linkedin profile.

The two hires come as Jack Holmes, current co-manager, is leaving Kames Capital to pursue other opportunities. Other fund managers recently left the firm to join Artemis Partners. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)

