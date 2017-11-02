FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Karseras switches to Nomura from Deutsche
November 2, 2017

MOVES-Karseras switches to Nomura from Deutsche

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Hugh Karseras has been appointed chief operating officer for global sales in Nomura’s global markets business, a new role for the Japanese Bank.

He will be based in London and report to James Lancaster, global chief administrative officer, and Henson Orser, global head of senior relationship management for global markets.

Karseras was previously at Deutsche Bank, where he held similar operations and finance roles. He has also worked at Barclays and consultancy firm McKinsey. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
