LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Sabine Khater has left Citigroup, where she was a vice president for corporates on the fixed income syndicate desk, to move back to Beirut, according to sources.

She joined Citi as an analyst for European credit sales in August 2011 and became VP in December 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Pauline Renaud)