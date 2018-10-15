MOVES-Kinsella joins Eaton Vance from Henderson

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Donal Kinsella has joined Eaton Vance as an institutional portfolio manager covering corporate strategies, as the firm seeks extend its London-based sub-investment grade credit team.

Eaton Vance aims to advance its credit capabilities, with an emphasis on global high-yield and leveraged loan strategies, as well as multi-asset credit, across Europe, Asia and Australia, it said in an announcement on Monday.

He moves from Janus Henderson, where he was a portfolio manager responsible for multi-sector, structured and corporate credit strategies for European pension schemes and insurance companies. He joined Janus Henderson in May 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kinsella will report to Christopher Remington, director of income product and portfolio strategy.

“This is a critical, strategic appointment for the company and will further our growth potential outside of the US,” Remington said.

“Donal has an established network within the institutional investment sector and we expect he will quickly and positively influence our business development efforts.” (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)