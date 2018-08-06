MOVES-Krim returns to Credit Suisse

LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - Khalid Krim is returning to Credit Suisse to co-head its European debt capital markets business, according to sources.

Krim left the Swiss lender in 2011 to join Morgan Stanley, where he was originally responsible for hybrid structuring across banks, insurers and corporates.

He was subsequently appointed as head of FIG capital markets advisory and solutions in February 2017, a pan-European role.

Krim resigned last week and will rejoin the Swiss lender in early November. He will co-head the European DCM business with Scott Roose, with a focus on financial institutions and will be based in Paris.

Krim will report to Michael Furber and Nishan Srinivasan, co-heads of European, Middle East and Africa DCM.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)