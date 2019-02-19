MOVES-Latham hires Jeremiah Wagner as structured finance partner

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Latham & Watkins has hired structured finance lawyer Jeremiah Wagner as partner in its finance department in London. Wagner joins from Cadwalader, where he was partner. He worked at Cadwalader since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wagner focuses on structured finance, securitisation and derivatives transactions.

“Structured finance and securitisation are becoming an increasingly common feature across a variety of high-yield, leveraged finance, M&A, private equity and fintech transactions,” said Jay Sadanandan, office managing partner of Latham & Watkins in London.

“Jeremiah has experience advising a diversified and highly complementary mix of financial and non-financial clients, and he will add further depth to our growing London team and European practice.” (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Philip Wright)