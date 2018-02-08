MOVES-Lazard hires WSJ editor for shareholder advisory group

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - Lazard hired Wall Street Journal editor Dennis Berman as a managing director in its shareholder advisory practice, effective February 26.

Based in New York, Berman will help clients prepare for and create defenses against activists or unsolicited takeover attempts, and build shareholder support for strategic transactions.

Lazard said Berman’s relationships with corporate leaders and corporate boards will be a strong addition to the group.

Berman, a Pulitzer-Prize winning editor and writer, has served as the financial editor of The Journal since July 2015. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)