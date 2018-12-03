MOVES-LBBW hires Ioannidis for SSA role

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg has hired Iason Ioannidis from STX Fixed Income as a senior banker to work in the bank’s sovereign supranational and agencies team, according to a person close to the matter.

Ioannidis’s role spans syndication and origination. He started on Monday in Stuttgart and will work on deal execution and client coverage. He reports to Philip Hertlein, LBBW’s head of SSA syndicate and origination.

Prior to joining LBBW, Ioannidis worked in Amsterdam for STX, where he provided insurance companies, bank treasuries and asset managers access to fixed income products, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also responsible for originating primary market transactions for government related entities in northwest Europe. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)