LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Chris Green, a financial institutions debt capital markets origination banker at Lloyds Banking Group, is moving to the UK bank’s syndicate desk, according to sources.

Green, an associate director, joined the bank in September 2014 from Mizuho according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will work on a range on asset-classes and help fill the gap left by Uzair Burney who left Lloyds earlier this month , (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)