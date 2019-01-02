MOVES-Lowe takes up FIG DCM role at Nomura

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Nomura has hired Tom Lowe as a vice president in its debt capital markets team to support its UK and Ireland financial institutions coverage, according to a market source.

Lowe, who will join the Japanese bank in February, comes from Santander where he has worked in similar roles since July 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lowe’s appointment follows the departure of George Moore, who left Nomura last summer to join Citigroup. Lowe will report to David Hague, head of UK and Ireland FIG DCM. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)