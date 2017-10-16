MOVES-Macquarie hires Tom Price for commodities research

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Macquarie has hired Tom Price to replace Colin Hamilton in its commodities research unit, sources close to the matter said, adding that Price was on gardening leave until he started his new job early next year.

Hamilton left his post as head of commodities research at Macquarie earlier this year to join BMO Capital Markets. Price recently left Morgan Stanley.

Spokepersons at Macquarie and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jane Merriman)