MOVES-McKnight to head Houlihan Lokey restructuring in Australia

LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has appointed Jim McKnight as a managing director to lead financial restructuring in Australia.

Since 2013 he has been head of restructuring at Fort Street Advisers. Before that he was head of Asia-Pacific restructuring at UBS and head of debt advisory for Australia.

The firm on Monday reported a 5% year-on-year increase in revenues to US$259m for the third quarter, a record level for Houlihan Lokey.

Financial restructuring fees accounted for just over a third of the total, at US$94m, up 4% compared with a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)