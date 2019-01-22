Financials
January 22, 2019

MOVES-M&G hires Charles-Gervais to replace Janssen in ABS

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - M&G Investments has hired Vincent Charles-Gervais as portfolio manager in its ABS team.

Charles-Gervais replaces Patrick Janssen who, after 11 years as ABS portfolio manager at M&G, began a new role at the company in November. Janssen now focuses on origination in the Benelux region for M&G’s alternative credit unit.

Charles-Gervais joins from ICG where he was a portfolio manager for ICG Alternative Credit. He previously worked at Zais Group, Lehman Brothers and AXA IM.

Based in London, Charles-Gervais will report to James King, head of ABS portfolio management. (Reporting by Chris Moore; editing by Alex Chambers)

