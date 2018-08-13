MOVES-Micolet to lead Citigroup FIG DCM business

LONDON, Aug 13 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Paul-Emmanuel Micolet to run European financial institutions group debt capital markets following the departure of Alexandra MacMahon, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Micolet, currently responsible for the bank’s Benelux and France FIG DCM business, will report to William Weaver, head of DCM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

MacMahon is understood to be taking up a new role within the industry. She had worked for the US bank since 2010 and was promoted to head of EMEA FIG debt capital markets in 2012.

She retained a particular focus on Citigroup’s UK and Irish FIG clients following that promotion. Alex Hayes-Griffin, head of European cross-border DCM, will provide additional senior coverage to those clients.

Hayes-Griffin previously served as head of Citigroup’s Australian and New Zealand DCM business, having joined from HSBC in 2011.

Citigroup’s other financial institutions specialists are unchanged and include Simon McGeary, head of European new products, and Jake Atcheson, who runs the European insurance DCM business.