LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - James Milligan, head of flow credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Nomura, has left the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Milligan joined Nomura from HSBC in 2016, where he had been head of trading for the Middle East and North Africa.

Nomura has not named a successor but is looking externally for a replacement, the source said.

Milligan could not be reached for comment.