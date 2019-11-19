MOVES-Mizuho parts with two LatAm banking veterans

NEW YORK, Nov 19 - Japanese bank Mizuho has parted ways with two veterans in its Latin American banking division, a spokesperson with the bank confirmed on Tuesday.

David Costa was the co-head of Latin America banking at Mizuho and Mauricio Voorduin was a managing director and the regional head of Latin America for the Japanese bank.

Costa departs after roughly 19 years with Mizuho, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Voorduin joined Mizuho in October 2016 as the head of its structuring business for Latin American corporate and investment banking, according to a press release issued by the bank when he joined.

Prior to joining Mizuho, Voorduin was most recently a managing director at HSBC where he worked for 12 years in New York and Mexico City, the press release said.

Costa, who was co-head of Latin America Banking alongside Mark Tuttle, reported to Michael Keating, Mizuho’s co-head of banking coverage, the spokesperson said.

Voorduin reported to Costa.

Mizuho currently has no plans to replace their roles, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing By Michelle Sierra)