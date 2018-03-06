FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

MOVES-Moelis expands energy practice

Christopher Spink

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Moelis & Company has appointed two senior energy executives to ramp up its activities in this area.

In the US Martin Houston has been named chairman of the advisory firm’s global energy group and Rick Haythornthwaite will become an advisory partner in the UK.

Both started in the industry, with Houston working at Baker Hughes and BG Group and Haythornthwaite at BP. Houston left BG, where he had become chief operating officer, in 2014. Haythornthwaite was president of BP Venezuela and then moved to Premier Oil before becoming chief executive of Blue Circle and then Invensys.

Houston is already on the board of a number of companies, including healthcare group BUPA. He will retain these roles.

Haythornthwaite will continue as a director of several companies, including MasterCard and Centrica, both of which he chairs.

On Monday Moelis appointed Chris Roberts as co-head of equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with Alex Hageman.

All the appointments may help Moelis in its mandate to advise Saudi Aramco on its potential IPO, which could be as much as US$100bn, making it one of the largest ECM transactions ever. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
