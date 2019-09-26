MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires Sivakumaran for securitisation trading

LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Nim Sivakumaran is joining Morgan Stanley as a senior securitised credit trader, according to market sources. Sivakumaran was previously head of European structured credit at hedge fund Och-Ziff, which has recently renamed itself Sculptor Capital Management.

He will report to Dan Leiter, who as global co-head of Morgan Stanley’s Securitised Products Group runs European securitisation trading.

Sivakumaran joined Och-Ziff in February 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously held a short-term position at Standard Life, and spent four years working in securitisation at Citigroup. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Alex Chambers)