May 1, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Clare Woodman as head of EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has named Clare Woodman as its head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, the U.S. investment bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

Woodman will be based in London and was most recently the chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities group.

Woodman is replacing Rob Rooney who is moving to New York to become Morgan Stanley’s head of technology. In that role he will oversee the bank’s strategy on technology issues, including artificial intelligence, automation and cyber security, the memo said.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by David Evans)

