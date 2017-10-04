MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Antakly moves to PJT

LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - PJT Partners has hired Michel Antakly, an experienced natural resources M&A banker, from Morgan Stanley.

Antakly is the latest senior banker to move from the US investment bank to the boutique set up by Paul Taubman, who used to be co-president of institutional securities at Morgan Stanley.

Antakly started in his new role on Monday, according to a source close to PJT, and will work in its London office alongside Johannes Groeller, who was co-head of M&A in Europe at Morgan Stanley.

In the second quarter PJT’s revenues rose 22% year-on-year to US$109.3m. The firm was started in 2013 and joined forces with investment firm Blackstone’s advisory business in 2015. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)