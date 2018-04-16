MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking -sources

April 16 (Reuters) - Benjamin Frost, global co-head of consumer retail investment banking at Morgan Stanley, has departed the bank and is in talks to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc, people familiar with the matter on Monday.

Frost has not yet agreed terms with Goldman Sachs, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Until leaving Morgan Stanley, New York-based Frost had been with the bank for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He had been a managing director since December 2009.

Frost was among the bankers at Morgan Stanley advising Unilever Plc after the Anglo-Dutch household goods company became a takeover target of consumer products peer Kraft Heinz Inc early last year.

He also advised Mars Inc in its $9.1-billion acquisition of animal-hospital chain VCA Inc last year. (Reporting by Harry Brumpton and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)