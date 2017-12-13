MOVES-MS bolsters SSA debt capital markets business

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has bolstered its sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business with three hires according to sources.

The US bank has hired Julian Naden Robinson and Bobby Previti to work on its SSA trading desk. Naden Robinson will join from Goldman Sachs where he had been trading SSA and covered bonds since 2013 according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he worked at UBS. Previti will join from Nordea.

Morgan Stanley has also hired Jake Webster from BNP Paribas. Webster worked in SSA coverage for Dutch and Nordic issuers at the French bank where he had been since August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The US has been consistently adding resources to its public sector debt business in recent times. Last month it hired Ben Adubi from Deutsche Bank to join its public sector syndicate team. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)