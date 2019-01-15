MOVES-MUFG takes Mann for Paris FIG DCM role

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired Jason Mann to head its European financial institutions debt capital markets business, according to the bank.

Mann joins the Japanese bank in March and will be based in Paris.

He previously worked at Danske Bank in Copenhagen where he was responsible for euro currency credit syndicate.

Mann has worked for more than 23 years in fixed income credit markets. Prior to joining Danske, he worked at JP Morgan, UBS and Citigroup.

In his new job, Mann will report to Anthony Barklam, co-head of debt capital markets, loans and bonds.

This is the latest hire in the FIG sector for the Japanese bank. It appointed Franck Viort from BNP Paribas to work in its non-bank financial institutions business within the corporate banking division for EMEA in September 2017.