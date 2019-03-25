MOVES-Muzinich hires GAM's Kubli for new structured credit role

LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - Muzinich & Co has hired ABS investor Laurence Kubli from GAM Investments. She joins in a newly-created role as structured credit specialist, to create Muzinich’s first structured credit strategies.

Kubli will be based in Zurich.

“Incorporating asset backed securities into our product suite is an excellent complement to our existing capabilities as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to meet clients’ investment objectives,” said Tatjana Greil-Castro, portfolio manager at Muzinich.

Kubli had worked at GAM for 11 years, where she was senior portfolio manager for structured finance and corporate credit. She previously worked at Clariden Leu Bank, Man Group, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and Credit Suisse.

Swiss asset manager GAM has suffered a torrid 12 months including the suspension of a senior manager, fund liquidation, heavy outflows and suffered a large loss in 2018. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Alex Chambers)