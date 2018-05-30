FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 30, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a few seconds ago

Saudi's National Commercial Bank appoints Faisal al-Sakkaf as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, National Commercial Bank (NCB) , said on Wednesday it has appointed Faisal Omar al-Sakkaf as its chief executive.

NCB said last week that former chief executive Saeed al-Ghamdi had resigned and was appointed as the bank’s chairman.

Sakkaf, NCB’s former head of strategy and business development, is a Harvard university graduate and has over 30 years of senior management experience in banking and financial institutions, including Samba Financial Group, according to a bourse filing and local media.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.