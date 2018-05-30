Saudi's National Commercial Bank appoints Faisal al-Sakkaf as CEO

RIYADH, May 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, National Commercial Bank (NCB) , said on Wednesday it has appointed Faisal Omar al-Sakkaf as its chief executive.

NCB said last week that former chief executive Saeed al-Ghamdi had resigned and was appointed as the bank’s chairman.

Sakkaf, NCB’s former head of strategy and business development, is a Harvard university graduate and has over 30 years of senior management experience in banking and financial institutions, including Samba Financial Group, according to a bourse filing and local media.