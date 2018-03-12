FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018

MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading -sources

HOUSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - David Moore, who was head of natural gas trading at commodities firm TrailStone Group, has joined Boston Energy Trading and Marketing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Moore’s new title was not immediately clear.

TrailStone, which is backed by private equity firm Riverstone, did not respond to a request for comment and Moore could not be reached for comment.

NRG Energy, which currently owns Boston Energy Trading, declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Diamond Generating Corp, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp, agreed to purchase Boston Energy Trading. That deal is due to close in the second half of 2018. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston, Devika Krishna-Kumar in New Orleans and Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Paul Simao)

