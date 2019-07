ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of National Bank’s (NBG) Cypriot subsidiary, Christos Christodoulou, was appointed as NBG’s new chief financial officer, taking over from Yannis Kyriakopoulos, Greece’s second-largest lender said on Wednesday.

Kyriakopoulos will head NBG’s real estate division, which includes real estate management subsidiaries, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)