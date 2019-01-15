MOVES-NN appoints Siermann to head responsible investing

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - NN Investment Partners has appointed Edith Siermann as head of fixed income solutions and responsible investing, it announced on Tuesday.

Siermann will report to chief investment officer Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen and will be based in The Hague. She joins from the Dutch central bank, where she was chief investment officer and also a member of the bank’s corporate social responsibility committee.

Her appointment completes NN’s senior leadership team which will oversee responsible investment policies, ESG integration and innovation in sustainable and impact investment solutions.

“With her extensive experience and track record in fixed income and responsible investing, Edith is perfectly positioned to lead our fixed income solutions team,” van Nieuwenhuijzen said.

Prior to working at the Dutch central bank, Siermann was global chief investment officer in fixed income at Robeco, where she also coordinated its responsible investing activities. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)