MOVES-Nomura puts Italy DCM head at risk

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Rodolfo Diotallevi, Nomura’s head of Italian debt capital markets, has been put at risk by the bank according to sources familiar with the matter.

Diotallevi, a managing director, joined the Japanese lender in 2001 according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he worked at Merrill Lynch.

Nomura said last week it was aiming to chop out US$1bn in annual costs from its wholesale business and transform the unit so it can consistently deliver annual income of at least US$1bn.

As part of this about 100 jobs will be cut in EMEA, mostly in London, and another 50 positions are set to go in the US, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

Diotavelli did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)