LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - George Moore has resigned from Nomura’s debt capital markets team to join Citigroup in a similar role, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Moore had worked for Nomura since 2014, covering the UK, Ireland and Canada, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he worked in various roles within Royal Bank of Scotland’s DCM business. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand)