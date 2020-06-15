MOVES- Apollo Global Management hires Joshi for distressed

NEW YORK, June 15 (LPC) - Apollo Global Management has hired Rina Joshi as a managing director for its global corporate credit team focused on distressed investments, according to a source familiar with the hire.

Previously, Joshi was a managing director at PointState Capital focused on distressed and special situations. Before that, she worked at Citigroup, primarily in the distressed group.

Apollo has been beefing up its credit platform, which had about US$210bn in assets under management at the end of March.

In late May, Tiffany Gallo joined Apollo’s debt capital markets team in New York as a managing director, covering large financial sponsors, the source said. Gallo previously served as a managing director at Bank of America, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Natalia Tsitoura joined the firm in London in March to lead its European direct origination team, the source said. She previously worked at Alcentra, according to her LinkedIn profile.

An Apollo spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)